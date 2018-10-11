POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Haley's resignation a blow to Trump?
Nikki Haley resigned as the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest departure from President Donald Trump's administration. The former governor of South Carolina, Haley was appointed to the post in November 2016. Why did she quit now? What legacy does she leave behind at the UN? And what impact will her departure have on the US’ role on the global stage? Guests: Ross Feingold - former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad Larry Korb - senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Rosa Freedman - Professor of Law, Conflict and Global Development at the University of Reading #NikkiHaley #DonaldTrump #UN
October 11, 2018
