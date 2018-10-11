World Share

Decriminalising Drugs?

It is a constant battle for governments across the world. Some governments are adopting a zero-tolerance attitude towards drugs use, others are more lenient. The hard-line approach has been successful some say in some places and not others. There are those who believe that decriminalising is a better way forward.