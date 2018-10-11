POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decriminalising Drugs?
02:59
It is a constant battle for governments across the world. Some governments are adopting a zero-tolerance attitude towards drugs use, others are more lenient. The hard-line approach has been successful some say in some places and not others. There are those who believe that decriminalising is a better way forward. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #drugs #decriminalisingdrugs #drugabuse
October 11, 2018
