President Erdogan says Turkey to boost investment in Africa | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pledging to boost investment in African countries. Speaking at the Turkey Africa Economic and Business Forum in Istanbul, he called on leaders of African countries to strengthen co-operation by using local currencies. TRT World’s Senior business producer Mobin Nasir caught up with the President of the Turkey Africa Business Association, Fatih Akbulut at the forum. He began by asking him how Turkey's trade with Africa has grown in recent years. #Africa #Turkey #TABA
October 11, 2018
