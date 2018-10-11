Shares in luxury firms down over trade tensions | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Stocks in some of the world's biggest luxury brands tumbled on Wednesday over worries that global trade tensions could turn big spenders into penny-pinchers. That is despite industry heavyweight LVMH - which owns the likes of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari - reporting a sales surge in the third quarter. But investors are betting a slowdown is on the cards in one of the biggest luxury markets. For more on the story, we are joined by luxury industry researcher, Sebastian Huber from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. #LuxuryBrands
October 11, 2018
