Khashoggi Investigation: Political and diplomatic tensions intensify

But US President Donald Trump is resisting calls for sanctions against Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in the city more than a week ago. Trump also says he has no intention of bowing to pressure from lawmakers and scrapping a huge arms deal with Riyadh. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia