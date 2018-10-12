POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Khashoggi Investigation: Political and diplomatic tensions intensify
02:00
World
Khashoggi Investigation: Political and diplomatic tensions intensify
But US President Donald Trump is resisting calls for sanctions against Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in the city more than a week ago. Trump also says he has no intention of bowing to pressure from lawmakers and scrapping a huge arms deal with Riyadh. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia
October 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?