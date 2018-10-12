POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Divided City: Mostar still feeling effects of Bosnian war
02:35
A Divided City: Mostar still feeling effects of Bosnian war
Mostar is a city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina that hasn't seen an election for a decade. Croat and Bosniak authorities have failed to agree on political reforms ever since the Constitutional Court ruled that the city's ethnically based voting system, was unconstitutional. As a result, Mostar hasn't had a working city council for years. But with Bosnia's general election now over, the city's people are hoping to see more public services. Iolo ap Dafydd spoke to some residents. #Mostar #Bosnia #DaytonAgreement
October 12, 2018
