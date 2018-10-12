POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand is first country to demand passwords
New Zealand has passed a new customs law allowing officers to carry out digital searches on passengers' electronic devices. Under the law, incoming travellers could face prosecution and hefty fines if they don't give the passwords for their electronic devices to immigration officers. Is this an invasion of privacy or necessary to keep the country safe? Guests Thomas Beagle – Chairman of the New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties Dean Correia – Security advisor #NewZealand #Customslaw #Security
October 12, 2018
