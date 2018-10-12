POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Alberto Fujimori be in prison?
Should Alberto Fujimori be in prison?
Former Peruvian President’s daughter Keiko Fujimori says she's being politically persecuted, especially given the timing. Her arrest happened a week after Peru's Supreme Court overturned the medical pardon of her father, and ordered his immediate return to prison. So what's really behind these two court orders? Guests Victoria Gaytan – Program manager at Global Americans Javier Farje – Journalist and Latin American analyst #Peru #AlbertoFujimori #KeikoFujimori
October 12, 2018
