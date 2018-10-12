Breath of the Planet | Music | Showcase

World Share

Russian musician Pavel Andreev has staged a performance in a rather unusual location. He played one of his piano compositions in a landfill near St Petersburg, surrounded by tons of garbage. The performance is the latest in a mini-trend of pianists hauling their instruments to far-flung locations. As for Andreev, his goal is to highlight the importance of recycling. And no pianos were injured in the making of this music video.