Global markets slide after Wall Street sell-off | Money Talks
09:58
BizTech
Wall Street is struggling to recover from the bloodbath that sparked a sell-off on global stock markets. It all began with investors ditching over-valued US tech stocks over fears that higher interest rates would bring an end to years of cheap money that's been fueling the bull market. The rout quickly spread to Asia and Europe, and came a day after the International Monetary Fund warned of a correction in global capital markets. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more, we speak to Matt Maley, Managing Director at trading firm, Miller Tabak + Co, and TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas.
October 12, 2018
