Colombia Peace Deal: Former FARC fighters struggle to reintegrate

It's two years since a historic peace agreement in Colombia ended more than half a centrury of conflict between FARC rebels and the state. After a life spent with a gun and living with a guerilla-like organization, reintegrating into civilian life can be difficult. The international community has urged Colombia to step up its efforts to bring these former fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. Manuel Rueda reports on how some former FARC members are adjusting after laying down their weapons.