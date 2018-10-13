POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia Peace Deal: Former FARC fighters struggle to reintegrate
02:34
World
Colombia Peace Deal: Former FARC fighters struggle to reintegrate
It's two years since a historic peace agreement in Colombia ended more than half a centrury of conflict between FARC rebels and the state. After a life spent with a gun and living with a guerilla-like organization, reintegrating into civilian life can be difficult. The international community has urged Colombia to step up its efforts to bring these former fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. Manuel Rueda reports on how some former FARC members are adjusting after laying down their weapons.
October 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?