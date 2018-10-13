POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Michael: Thousands still missing across several states
Hurricane Michael: Thousands still missing across several states
At least 18 people have been killed by Hurricane Michael in the United States. Over the past few days it's passed through a number of states after making landfall in Florida. The victims include at least eight people in Florida, five in Virginia, three in North Carolina and one in Georgia. Michael is the third most powerful storm to hit the US. Rescue teams have been rushing to find thousands of people who are either missing or stranded. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
October 13, 2018
