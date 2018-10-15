World Share

Palm Oil: Still greasing corporate greed?

It's the cheapest vegetable oil to produce. By 2022, the global market for palm oil is expected to more than double in value to $88 billion. Is the price too high when it comes to the impact on the environment. Or is this oil actually a better alternative than other products when it comes to feeding the world's needs? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Palmoil #deforestation #indonesia