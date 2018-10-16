Surrealist masters in Italy | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Although it was founded in the 1920s, Surrealism continues to impact the way the creative community approaches everything from films to music to writing and, of course, the visual arts. With its otherworldly settings and elements of surprise, Surrealism became an ingrained philosophy of the modern world. And now, an exhibition in Italy has brought all the Surrealist forefathers together to present this movement in an entirely new light.
October 16, 2018
