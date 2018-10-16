POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s behind the rise and success of Germany’s far-right AfD?
13:19
World
What’s behind the rise and success of Germany’s far-right AfD?
While Merkel’s coalition was humiliated in Bavaria, success was split between the Greens and the far right AfD. The anti-immigration party will now enter the Bavarian parliament for the first time. Could this spell the beginning of the end for Merkel's time in office? Guests: Matthew Karnitschnig Politico's chief Europe correspondent Klaus Jurgens Political analyst #Germany #AngelaMerkel #AfD
October 16, 2018
