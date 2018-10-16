POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Turkey-US relations improve in the wake of Brunson’s release?
21:32
World
Will Turkey-US relations improve in the wake of Brunson’s release?
In the wake of a failed coup in Turkey two years ago, Pastor Andrew Brunson was accused of being a spy with links to terror groups trying to overthrow the government. Brunson consistently denied the allegations, and was eventually backed by Washington, which led to a further decline in relations between Turkey and the US. What began as a war of words between NATO allies, soon became an economic battle. Washington imposed sanctions sending Turkey's currency into freefall, sparking fears of economic collapse. But now that Brunson's been released, are US-Turkey relations fully back on track? And was it a fair verdict or did politics play a role? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US diplomat and White House official Faruk Logoglu Former Turkish ambassador to the United States Onur Erim Political analyst and author Katrina Lantos Swett President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice #AndrewBrunson #DonaldTrump #RecepTayyipErdogan
October 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?