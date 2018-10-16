US retailer files for bankruptcy protection | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sears has been described as the Amazon of its time. Once America's biggest retailer, it developed the world's tallest building, mastered store design, and launched a credit card empire. Now the 125-year-old business has fallen victim to its online competitors, and filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of brick-and-mortar retailers that have shut down in the last few years. It plans to close dozens of stores and its tens of thousands of workers face an uncertain future. For more on the story, we speak to Jim Danahy, CEO of retail consultancy CustomerLAB. #Sears #BankruptcyProtection
October 16, 2018
