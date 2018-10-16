POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Business leaders drop out of Saudi conference | Money Talks
06:42
BizTech
Business leaders drop out of Saudi conference | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has threatened to punish the kingdom, if it emerged that Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh has vowed to retaliate, noting it “has an influential and vital role in the global economy” - a statement which is being seen by some as a veiled threat to abuse the kingdom's position as a the world's top oil exporter. The crisis has already seen oil prices spike, and global business leaders are lining-up to take matters into their own hands, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia
October 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?