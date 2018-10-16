Business leaders drop out of Saudi conference | Money Talks

BizTech Share

US President Donald Trump has dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has threatened to punish the kingdom, if it emerged that Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh has vowed to retaliate, noting it “has an influential and vital role in the global economy” - a statement which is being seen by some as a veiled threat to abuse the kingdom's position as a the world's top oil exporter. The crisis has already seen oil prices spike, and global business leaders are lining-up to take matters into their own hands, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia