Spanish Flu: Could there be another pandemic?

Are we ready for the next pandemic? It's been a 100 years since the Spanish flu killed over 50 million people. And the Influenza viruses are constantly changing. So how do we protect ourselves and will medicine ever develop a vaccine to stop it once and for all? Joining us is Jonathan Ball, Professor of Virology at the University of Nottingham; Here at the Roundtable we have Professor Sunetra Gupta, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford; Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics, Imperial College London; and Hannah Mawdsley, PhD Researcher at Queen Mary University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #SpanishFlu #Influenza #Vaccinations