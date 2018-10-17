POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Missing Saudi Journalist: Pompeo heads to Turkey after meetings in Riyadh
01:34
World
Missing Saudi Journalist: Pompeo heads to Turkey after meetings in Riyadh
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has held meetings in Riyadh with the Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. On Wednesday he will be in Turkey. But the White House Administration is coming under increasing pressure from lawmakers in Congress to take a tougher line against the Saudi Kingdom. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia
October 17, 2018
