28th Akbank Jazz Festival | Music | Showcase
05:53
World
Since 1991, the Akbank Jazz Festival has been bringing the latest contemporary and classical jazz tunes to Istanbul. For the next ten days, on stages across the metropolis, performances by an international array of musicians will ring out in what organizers are labelling as a celebration of 'Jazz in the City'. To learn more about the festival, Showcase is joined by Derya Bigali, director of the Akbank Art Center.
October 17, 2018
