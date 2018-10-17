POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Zimbabwe's failing economy recover?
Zimbabwe’s government is preventing protests against its failing economy. The recent furor is over a new tax on electronic money transfers, but the anger is being fueled by the shortage of bread, fuel, and medicine. Is the problem a handover from decades of rule by Robert Mugabe? Or is Zimbabwe’s new president a letdown? Guests: Michael Kandukutu Director at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions Bright Matonga Former Zimbabwean Deputy Information Minister
October 17, 2018
