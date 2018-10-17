World Share

Mental Health: Are ethnic minorities suffering?

Here in the UK there are concerns there is a lot of stigma and lack of awareness in ethnic minority communities when it comes to mental health. So do health services also need to change how they're treating these patients? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #MentalHealth #BAME #Anxiety