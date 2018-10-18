POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish team finishes consul's house search
02:04
World
Turkish team finishes consul's house search
Investigators in Turkey have wrapped up their search of the Saudi Consul General's residence, following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khasoggi. Khasoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate more than two weeks ago. Turkish authorities believe he was murdered. Meanwhile, American lawmakers are stepping up the pressure on the Trump administration to take punitive action against Saudi Arabia. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia
October 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?