Turkish team finishes consul's house search

Investigators in Turkey have wrapped up their search of the Saudi Consul General's residence, following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khasoggi. Khasoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate more than two weeks ago. Turkish authorities believe he was murdered. Meanwhile, American lawmakers are stepping up the pressure on the Trump administration to take punitive action against Saudi Arabia. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia