11:03
World
Art market reports of 2018 | Art Investments | Showcase
The fall auction season is underway, which means art buyers are in search of new pieces to add to their collections. And one good way to understand the current climate of the art market is to check out some of the detailed reports about the state of the industry. We look at two from art market websites artnet.com and artprice.com. And for further insight, we cross over to London, where Bernadine Brocker Wieder joins Showcase. She is the CEO of a company called Vastari, where they create their own reports that analyse the global art market.
October 18, 2018
