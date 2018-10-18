POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should countries be forced into better environmental practices?
Should countries be forced into better environmental practices?
The UN warns that unless drastic action is taken in the next twelve years, millions could lose access to fresh water, and some islands like the Maldives could actually disappear as sea levels rise. Should countries be forced into better environmental practices? Guests: Marc Morano Executive director and chief correspondent of Climate Depot Svein Tveitdal Chairman and founder of Klima2020 #ClimateChange #EnvironmentIssues #GlobalWarming
October 18, 2018
