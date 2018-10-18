World Share

Is Harvard University’s admissions process biased against Asian Americans?

The Ivy League school has been taken to court by Edward Blum. He alleges the college pushes down the personal ratings of Asian Americans. Harvard denies discriminating against any race group, in fact, they say it can only help a candidate. So are the accusations fair? Guests: Janelle Wong Professor of American studies at the University of Maryland Mike Gonzalez Senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation #HarvardUniversity #AsianAmericans #TheIvyLeague