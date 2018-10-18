BizTech Share

World's first all-gold auction hits hammer | Money Talks

An auction that bills itself as the first in the world dedicated entirely to all things gold is taking place in London. Contemporary items such as a gold Ferrari went under the hammer for just under $520,000, while a solid gold head of model Kate Moss sold for $480,000. It's called, appropriately enough, the Midas Touch and as Natalie Powell reports, people have taken a shine to it. #Ferrari #AllGoldAuction