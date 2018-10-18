POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netflix stock price jumps on user growth | Money Talks
An impressive line-up of shows and movies is helping Netflix win over audiences from cable networks and movie theatres. And now, record growth in its subscribers has turned the company into the darling of stock investors. For more on Netflix’s success, we speak to Natan Edelsburg, the chief operating officer at digital platform for media and marketing professionals, Muck Rack. #Netflix #StockPrices
October 18, 2018
