Canada legalises marijuana for recreational use | Money Talks
08:36
BizTech
Canada is now the largest country with a legal, national marijuana marketplace after it legalised the possession and use of recreational cannabis. The share prices of several Canadian firms looking to cash-in on this new industry have sky-rocketed over the past year ahead of the first sales of legal marijuana, which began on Wednesday. But will cannabis prove to be a lucrative cash crop or will it come down to 'pot luck'? Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the story, we speak to Chris Alexander, Canada's former immigration minister. He now sits on the board of a new Canadian cannabis company. #Canada #Cannabis #Marijuana
October 18, 2018
