Brexit Borders: End Of The Union?

Brexit was supposed to be the opportunity to make Britain stronger but is another divorce on the horizon? Fast forward from the year 1707 and the Act of Union to 2018 is an act of self-destruction in the eyes of those who see the UK anything but united. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #EU #Ireland