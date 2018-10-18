POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko: Exclusive Interview
Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko: Exclusive Interview
One man who knows what it takes win in the Premier League is Edin Dzeko. Dzeko played an instrumental part in Manchester City winning their first Premier League title in 44 years. And luckily for us, we had the chance to catch up with the Bosnia and Herzegovina captain about THAT moment, his new life playing in Serie A, and football's future in the Balkans. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #EdinDzeko # BosnianFootballing #BalkanFootball
October 18, 2018
