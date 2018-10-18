World Share

The World Arm Wrestling Championships in Turkey

It's the biggest event you've never heard of, featuring the largest names in the game. Quite Literally. The World Arm Wrestling Championships are underway in Turkey and we sent our correspondent Lance Santos to have more than just a look. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #ArmWrestlingWorldChampionship #Turkeysports #ArmWrestlingTurkey