What affect has the US had on Afghanistan? | Afghanistan Elections 2018
The US war in Afghanistan turns 17 years old this week. It's a grim reminder that a military invasion that was supposed to kill terrorists and overthrow a repressive regime has had serious setbacks. With the Taliban continuing attacks on US army installations around Afghanistan, is the US an impediment to peace in the country? David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Graeme Smith Author and former Afghanistan consultant for the International Crisis Group Omar Samad Former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada #AfghanistanElections #AfghanElections2018
October 19, 2018
