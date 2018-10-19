POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ara Guler in 1986 | Photography | Showcase
02:56
World
To honour the legacy of legendary visual historian Ara Guler, we turn back the clocks to 1986. By then, Ara Guler was a 58-year-old photographer who had been taking pictures for more than 50 years. He loved to speak about his work almost as much as he loved to make it. Always outspoken and never one to mince words, his truthful abrasiveness was on full display in the interview you're about to see. Speaking with TRT's Dogan Hizlan, Guler makes clear the importance of documenting the world in its purest form, and why photography and art should remain separate disciplines.
October 19, 2018
