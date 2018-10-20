What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

South Africa Sex Abuse: Charity tries to put a stop to sexual violence

In South Africa, police record around a staggering 110 rapes a day.. but the actual figure is believed to be much higher, as many survivors don't report sexual assault. Even so, these statistics are among the highest in the world. One charity is trying to break the cycle of violence early on. As Jemima Walker reports, campaigners believe prevention starts in the classroom. #SouthAfrica #SexAbuse