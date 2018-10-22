POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia Abuse Apology: 17,000 people reported sexual abuse
03:00
World
Monday is set to be an historic day in Australia. After a four-year-long royal commission, the Prime Minister will offer an official apology to survivors of child sexual abuse. The country has been shocked by revelations of the systemic and prolonged sexual assault of children in religious and government schools, institutions and sporting clubs. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports. #Australia #SexualAbuse
October 22, 2018
