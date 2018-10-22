World Share

Counter Extremism: Protecting Children?

CAGE is a group which advocates for due process and their report documents the removal of children, and the attempted removal of children, in family courts in the UK under the 'Prevent' strategy. They argue individuals are assessed using flawed and subjective methods based on behaviour and belief. One of the women CAGE used their reporting spoke to Roundtable. Her identity is kept hidden.