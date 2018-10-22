POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant Caravan: Trump: Will cut aid if caravan is not stopped
02:11
World
Migrant Caravan: Trump: Will cut aid if caravan is not stopped
US president Donald Trump says he'll start cutting aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador for not being able to stop their citizens from migrating to the US border. A caravan of thousands is currently making its way through Mexico towards the US border. The migrants say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their countries. Sally Ayhan has the story. #Migrants #Guatemala #Honduras
October 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?