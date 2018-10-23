Silk Road: Calligraphy and ebru | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two artists, two different techniques and two regions… A Turkish artist creates marble scrolls, and a Chinese calligrapher inscribes them with passages from the Quran. They called this collaboration 'the new Silk Road' hinting at the old trade route. The artists presented their work with an exhibition at Istanbul's Nev Mekan complex. And Showcase's Nursena Tuter got this glimpse of the gallery.
October 23, 2018
