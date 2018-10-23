Will Nikol Pashinyan return with even more power?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In the few months Nikol Pashinyan has been in power, the former journalist has been on a mission. He moved quickly, removing officials he saw as corrupt. But he hasn't achieved as much as he would have liked. Standing in his way are those in parliament still loyal to the previous Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan. Now he has opened the door for snap elections. Will he return with even more power? Guests: Babken DerGrigorian Media liason for Nikol Pashinyan's My Step Alliance and the Civic Contract Party Giro Manoyan International Secretariat for the opposition socialist party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Lilit Gevorgyan Senior economist focusing on Russia and former Soviet republics at IHS Markit
October 23, 2018
