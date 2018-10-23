POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hungary wants to end homelessness, by banning sleeping on the streets, will it work?
The Hungarian government -- and its right wing Prime Minister, Victor Orban -- is known for railing against the EU and asylum seekers. Now, they have a new target: the homeless. A new law has come into effect that outlaws sleeping on the streets. The government argues the ban will actually save lives by forcing people off the streets and into state institutions. But critics say fining rough sleepers is cruel and impractical. Guests: Tessza Udvarhelyi Housing activist with 'The City is for All' Robert Marbut Principal Consultant at Marbut Consulting
October 23, 2018
