The Khashoggi Killing: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about the Khashoggi killing
28:48
World
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a highly anticipated speech laying out some of the evidence Turkey has gathered into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to Turkish investigations, a team Saudi nationals planned and executed his murder. Erdogan says the planning was carried out in Riyadh. He says teams arrived in batches - a total of 15 security, intelligence and forensic experts. Erdogan says of particular interest, was a team of three that landed a day before Khashoggi's killing, and had been seen scouting out the Belgrad forest and the town of Yalova. #Khashoggi #Erdogan
October 23, 2018
