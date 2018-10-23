World Share

BREAKING: Erdogan says Khashoggi's murder premeditated

A killing. A cover up. And an intense search for answers. Answers that Turkey's president is demanding from Saudi Arabia. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed reports from Riyadh that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its consulate by rogue operatives. He calls it a premeditated murder. In an address to members of the ruling AK party, he laid out some of the evidence Turkey has gathered into the killing of the Saudi journalist. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #JamalKhashoggi #RecepTayyipErdogan