Companies looking for investor support | Money Talks
02:56
BizTech
Companies looking for investor support | Money Talks
Venture capitalists and angel investors have arrived in Turkey to scope the talent at Startup Istanbul. It is an event that brings together investors to fund and mentor budding entrepreneurs and potentially discover the next big thing. TRT World's senior producer Usmaan Lone spoke to ESAS Ventures' founding partner, Fethi Sabanci Kamisli, and chatted about what's getting investors excited. #StartUpIstanbul
October 23, 2018
