POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Modern Art | Literature | Showcase
06:47
World
Modern Art | Literature | Showcase
Modern art is either too simple or too daunting for many to understand. People tend to misjudge and avoid familiarising themselves with the genre. To dispel the mystery surrounding modern art, historian Amy Dempsey has added "Modern Art" in her series of Art Essentials that maps its different styles, schools and movements and is praised for being a great introduction and guide to one of the most dynamic periods of art history. She joins Showcase from London to talk more.
October 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?