Brazil Elections: Support for Haddad despite Bolsonaro's lead
Brazil's far-right presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, has pledged to cleanse Brazil of what he describes as "left-wing outlaws". In a country whose 21 year dictatorship censored the media, tortured and banished dissidents, the language is inflammatory. Bolsonaro is the favourite to win Sunday's run-off agfainst the leftist candidate Fernando Haddad. Ediz Tiyansan has been to Sao Paolo to find out more about the support for Haddad and his Workers' Party. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Haddad
October 24, 2018
