POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Urban planners turn to 3D model for help | Money Talks
02:36
BizTech
Urban planners turn to 3D model for help | Money Talks
To attract big businesses, create jobs, and improve the lives of their citizens, cities around the world are playing it smart. In Europe, Antwerp is leading the way in combing data, artificial intelligence, and engineering to build the city of tomorrow. And as Kevin Ozebek reports, a full digital replica of the Belgian city has been created to help urban planners. #EU #Engineering #3DUrbanPlanning
October 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?