Bohemian Rhapsody | Cinema | Showcase
09:49
World
Movies depicting the lives of musicians generally have a terrible track record. Jimi Hendrix's All is by My Side is criticised for exaggerating real-life events, and the Beatles' Backbeat was panned for bad acting. Now a new biopic on late superstar Freddie Mercury ambitiously tries to avoid making the same mistakes. To talk about how Bohemian Rhapsody was received, Showcase is joined by Perri Nemiroff, senior editorial producer for the website Collider, which tracks the latest movies and reviews.
October 25, 2018
