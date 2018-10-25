World Share

Why is Australia sending asylum seekers to an ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru?

An Australian detention centre in Nauru has been described as an open air prison. But it's Australia's answer to those fleeing war and persecution. There are growing calls for all asylum seekers under the age of 18 to be immediately evacuated. And, for the first time, that pressure appears to be working. But will the rest follow any time soon? Guests: Christine Rufener Former MSF mental health activity manager in Nauru Kevin Bailey Victoria State Director of the Australian Conservatives Farhan Rehman Immigration lawyer #Australia #Detentioncentre #Nauru